Takové vedro Británie nepamatuje. Nový rekord možná nevydrží ani den

🚧 The East Coast Main Line will be closed on Tuesday 19 July from 12:00 to 20:00 for your safety.



❌ No services will run between London King's Cross and York and Leeds.



⚠️ We are warning you not to travel this Tuesday:



➡️ https://t.co/SbbG1U8QRU#heatwave #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/TX1bpxaiDy