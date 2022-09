Komisaři s vojáky až do domu. I tak se hlasuje v referendu podle Putina

If you haven't voted yet, then we're coming for you



This is how Russia conducts a "referendum" on joining Russia in occupied Kherson Oblast: "voting" squads with armed soldiers knock on your apartment door https://t.co/eHcrpBjHv5



