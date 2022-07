Břeh zbarvený do ruda. Faeřani po kritice omezují tradiční lov delfínů

Over 102 pilot whales, and more than 6 fetuses, were killed during a grindadráp on the Faroe Islands the 29th of June. Pregnant females were documented by volunteers for @seashepherd. Attempts were made to avoid getting it on camera, but:



Video here: https://t.co/XFV8uAN0nA pic.twitter.com/T7YY8Kj17Z