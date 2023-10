Britská družice mapuje tepelné výkyvy na Zemi. Úspěšně poslala první snímky

#HotSat1, the "thermometer in the sky" 🌡️🛰️, is now acquiring high-resolution thermal maps of the built and natural environment. Here, the heat signature of a locomotive 🚂 is seen moving through the night in #Chicago. "Cool" stuff. @satellitevu https://t.co/PvrTpx7xPU pic.twitter.com/EKPX6OB3Xq