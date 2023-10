Kyjev zprovoznil vlastní námořní koridor. Pro náklad jím pluje pět lodí

⛴️ 3 vessels loaded with grain and iron ore left ports Chornomorsk and Pivdenniy, 5 new cargo vessels is waiting to be moored in ports for loading.



Bulk carriers AZARA, YING HAO 01, ENEIDA (flags 🇱🇷Liberia and 🇵🇼Palau) is using temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/u9o9OV6OTd