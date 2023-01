Soledar je náš, tvrdí Rusové. Boje dál pokračují, oponuje Kyjev

Ukrainian flag rises over the western part of Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine



The video was published at 11:13am today by the 🇺🇦soldier (call sign Magyar), who's fighting in Soledar. Russians control most of the town, intense battle goes on.

