Orbán přesune maďarské velvyslanectví v Izraeli do Jeruzaléma. Navzdory EU

Hungary didn’t inform the @EU_Commission on the relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem, paving the way for another conflict with its allies. Just as EU funds are slipping away for Orbán, he’s trying his limits (like with stalling the 🇫🇮🇸🇪 NATO accession). https://t.co/C26OssJNFc https://t.co/JxrpcWWYiY