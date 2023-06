Video: Ruský novinář oslavoval zničený nepřátelský tank, podle záběrů byl Rusů

This Russian T-80 crew member, apparently killed by brother Russians had a patch of "русская тактическая борода" = "Russian Tactical Beard"



Seem to be protesters against Shoigu's new clean shaving rules.



They justify their cause by quoting the Pentagon:https://t.co/ZoA7AXkGom https://t.co/7bCPWHr4qc pic.twitter.com/LqHulYUTHj