5:59 v originále: David Frum talks Trump, FBI and midterm elections

Former US president Donald Trump claims he is a victim of politically motivated moves he alleges the current administration sanctioned. The FBI searched Trump's summer mansion in Florida earlier this week. The search is reportedly connected to an FBI investigation into the Republican president's handling of classified documents he might have taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House.

The FBI's visit in Trump's Florida home was the first time in American history that a former president's home has been searched as part of a criminal investigation.

„It's staggering,“ says The Atlantic's political commentator David Frum. „With Donald Trump we have had a very different kind of president from anything we've had in the past. So it's not surprising that we have a very different kind of post-presidency.“

Trump claims that the FBI search is politically motivated. Other Republicans and Trump's supporters have condemned it as such and demand an explanation. But the US attorney general Merrick Garland defended „unfairly attacked integrity“ of the federal police force.

The White House says that democrat Joe Biden - who defeated Trump in the last presidential election - had no knowledge of the planned raid.

According to David Frum, there is a reason to believe that the FBI would be reluctant to get involved in an action that could be labeled as politically motivated or biased.

„You need to remember - which Trump himself seems to forget - that the current director of the FBI was appointed by Donald Trump after he fired two other directors for not being to his political liking. So this is very much his man.“

What will be the likely consequences for the upcoming midterm elections where Trump's Republicans were largely expected to dominate? And what are the potential repercussions for Donald Trump himself? Will he come out politically stronger or will his potential plans for a presidential run in 2024 hit a wall? Listen to the whole interview via the audioplayer at the top of the article.

