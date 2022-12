Za našeho mývala se pomstíme, říká ukrajinská vyšetřovatelka

'Ukraine 5 AM Coalition' is documenting war crimes in 🇺🇦. Its purpose is to protect the victims of the Russian armed aggression in #Ukraine & to bring to justice top leadership of 🇷🇺, & the direct perpetrators of war crimes & crimes against humanity

More - https://t.co/UBKGXS6POC pic.twitter.com/bZxL9y0BFO