Svět stáčí pohled od Kremlu k Teheránu. Kvůli kamikadze dronům

Throughout 48 hours crews of air defence missile battalion shut down 9 of 11 Shahed-136 UAVs.

Thanks for training to🇵🇱brothers in arms!

🇵🇱gave systems using which with Soviet missiles 🇺🇦shuts down 🇮🇷drones launched by🇷🇺.

Thanks to 🇵🇱brothers!

Gen #RajmundAndrzejczak @SztabGenWP