Bitva s policií trvá. Aktivisté chtějí ubránit německou obec před demolicí

This Saturday 14/1 I will join activists in Lützerath to defend the village and stop the coalmine. Join us at 12.00 to protect life, and put people over profit!



The science is clear, the most affected people are clear: no more fossil fuels!#LütziBleibt #EndCoal https://t.co/IV3VLIZ2My pic.twitter.com/pJlmRvuNpb