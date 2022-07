Holandský terminál na zkapalněný plyn pokryje třetinu roční spotřeby Česka

Today, 🇳🇱 ⁦⁦@Gasunie made public that it will lease capacity for landing LNG to 🇨🇿 @SkupinaCEZ starting already this year.



The contract will cover almost 1/3 (3 BCM) of yearly gas demand, allowing 🇨🇿 to substantially reduce its dependence on Russia.



🇳🇱🤝🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/JYorY0baGC