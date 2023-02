Premier League čeká zápas sezony. V boji o titul se střetne mistr s učedníkem

184 - Pep Guardiola has won 184 of his 250 matches in the Premier League, the most wins by any manager after 250 games in charge in the competition:



184 - Pep Guardiola

160 - Jürgen Klopp

158 - José Mourinho

152 - Alex Ferguson

146 - Arsène Wenger



