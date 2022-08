Belgičan překonal v 17 letech rekord v sólovém letu kolem světa

MackSolo Team Update – Day 141 ✈️ 🌍 Mack and Sharky have safely landed in #Sofia, #Bulgaria, the final stop of this around-the-world trip and home of his amazing sponsor ICDSoft!!! Wooohooooooo!!!! 💪🥳 He has now officially broken 2 Guinness World records 🏆🏆: 1. Youngest person to fly around the world solo. Previous record holder: Travis Ludlow 2. Youngest person to fly around the world solo in an Ultra Light aircraft. Previous record holder: Flyzolo (Zara Rutherford) Let us give you a few statistics about this epic #journey: * Total time of circumnavigation: 142 days - 5 months and 1 day. His sister Zara took 5 months and 2 days * Total distance: 29225nm (54124km) * Total time in the air: 221 hours * Takeoffs/landings: 68 * Longest flight: 10 hours Japan-USA * Longest flight over water: 10 hours Japan-USA * Highest altitude: 12500ft Mexico * Continents visited: 4 * Countries visited: 30 * Highest temperature: +48C * Lowest temperature: -12C * Age at time of record: 17 years, 2 months and 2 days/current record holder, Travis Ludlow: 18 years and 5 months (150 days) - Mack breaks the record by approx 1 year and 3 months * Aircraft: Shark Aero, one of the fastest ultralight aircraft in the world (up to 300 km/h), designed in the Czech Republic and manufactured in Slovakia. Thank you everybody for all your help, enthusiasm all along the trip!!! ➡️ Keep following this channel!!!! we will post much more footage and details of the trip as it becomes available to us!