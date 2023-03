Bidenův „katastrofální obrat”: USA nabídnou v aukci obří kus Mexického zálivu

2 weeks ago, @POTUS approved the Willow oil project.



1 week ago, the IPCC released its 6th assessment report, warning that we need to cut greenhouse gas emissions in 1/2 by 2030.



So why, TODAY, is @POTUS auctioning off 73 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico for oil drilling?🧵 pic.twitter.com/tyLqT7oOh5