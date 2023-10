Video: Ochromená ruská Černomořská flotila se přesouvá do jiných přístavů

🇷🇺BSF: NOVOROSSIYSK🇷🇺

0.5M📷 from 1 Oct 2023. If ever there were a good time to hit Novo...

2x Grigorovich

1x Krivak

URSA MAJOR (back from Tartus, still loaded)

all in close proximity + ⬇️⬇️

3x KILO

3x Ropucha

1x Pr. 22160

1x Pr. 21631

1x Ivan Gren

1x Alligator pic.twitter.com/35pCVEHEwo