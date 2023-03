Záměrných otrav školaček v Íránu přibývá. Režim to zlehčuje, říká opozice

“I can’t breathe”

“I can’t breathe”

crying schoolgirl is repeating this after being the target of chemical attack in her school in Tehran. If this was in the US or in Europe, what would have been the reaction of the world? We need the same support.

Islamic Republic is using… https://t.co/CqErEMdVx7 pic.twitter.com/F2hkSQyRUY