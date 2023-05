Třicet měsíců bez vydatného deště. Klimatické změny důvěrně zná už i Evropa

The Catalonia region of Spain is experiencing a long-term drought, which has shrunk reservoirs and led to water restrictions.



These #Landsat 8 images show decreasing water levels in the Sau and Susqueda Reservoirs from 2021 (left) to 2023 (right).



🔗 https://t.co/aPIBqBtnkP pic.twitter.com/qRyuZ8vQvY