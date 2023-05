Pojem vlna veder dostává nový rozměr. Jihovýchod Asie spalují historická horka

South East Asia's heating has been off the charts for several weeks. It's gone nuts in the past 2 days:

>Laos: hottest day in history, 43.5C

>Vietnam: hottest day in history, 44.1C

>Dozens of monthly records broken



Thailand recorded its hottest day ever on April 15 (45.4C) pic.twitter.com/uFddhbXbxG