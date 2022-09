Zprávy z bojiště: Vítejte v mlze, na frontě vznikla „černá díra“

1/ UTVD Operational Update: ZSU Counter Offensive in Kharkiv, 10-12 Sep 22. The past 48 hrs continues to see ZSU forces exploiting their breakout from the T2110 Hwy line between Balakliya & Semenivka. The resulting advance has caused the defeat of the SVRF in Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/mpC91RAzFq