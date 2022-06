„Ztrácíme čas.“ Evropské ano Ukrajině rozladilo lídry z Balkánu

🇲🇰PM Kovačevski notes N Macedonia has been in 🇪🇺accession process for 18 years (🇺🇦 just got candidate status in 115 days)



"What's happened now is a serious blow to credibility of 🇪🇺 We're wasting precious time we dont have. 🇲🇰&🇦🇱, the region, we can’t be stuck in this situation"